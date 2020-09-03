McKenzie (2-0) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out six in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.

McKenzie only allowed one extra-base hit, an Alex Gordon double, but he otherwise gave the Royals nothing. The 23-year-old McKenzie is making himself known with a 1.69 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 19 strikeouts across 16 innings. With Mike Clevinger shipped to San Diego, McKenzie will likely finish the season in the rotation. His next start is expected to be Tuesday in a rematch with the Royals.