McKenzie allowed one hit and one walk while striking out nine over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus Kansas City on Friday.

This was McKenzie's longest start of the season at any level, but he was unlucky to not escape with a win after Emmanuel Clase couldn't protect a one-run lead in the eighth inning. Strong outings have been a rarity for McKenzie this year. The right-hander owns a 5.47 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 68:40 K:BB across 49.1 innings at the major-league level. It's unclear if he'll remain in the rotation after the All-Star break -- that will likely depend on the readiness of Shane Bieber (shoulder) or Aaron Civale (finger) to return from the injured list.