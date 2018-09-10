Indians' Triston McKenzie: Shut down for playoffs
McKenzie will not pitch in the minor-league playoffs due to general fatigue, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The Indians understandably don't want to push one of their top prospects, so McKenzie will be unavailable to pitch in the postseason for Double-A Akron after compiling a shiny 2.68 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 87:28 K:BB across 16 starts (90.2 innings) for the RubberDucks during the regular season. He'll now turn his focus to the offseason. After impressing with Double-A, the 21-year-old McKenzie will have a chance to reach the majors in 2019 if he pitches well in his first taste of Triple-A.
