Indians' Triston McKenzie: Shut down for six weeks
McKenzie will be shut down for six weeks with an upper back strain, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
McKenzie will miss the start of the minor-league season for the second straight year. In 2018, he didn't debut until June 7 due to forearm tightness. After his six-week shutdown, he'll still need a few more weeks to build his arm back up, so he's likely looking at a return to game action in mid-May at the earliest.
More News
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Shut down with back strain•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Shut down for playoffs•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Dominant in Tuesday's start•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Will be activated Thursday•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Progressing from forearm soreness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Moose confirmed at 2B
Mike Moustakas has proven viable enough at second base for Craig Counsell to give him the nod,...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.