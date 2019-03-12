McKenzie will be shut down for six weeks with an upper back strain, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

McKenzie will miss the start of the minor-league season for the second straight year. In 2018, he didn't debut until June 7 due to forearm tightness. After his six-week shutdown, he'll still need a few more weeks to build his arm back up, so he's likely looking at a return to game action in mid-May at the earliest.