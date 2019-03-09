Indians' Triston McKenzie: Shut down with back strain
The Indians announced Saturday that McKenzie has been shut down from throwing due to an upper back strain.
It's unclear how McKenzie suffered the injury, but he'll nonetheless step away from throwing at minor-league camp. The 21-year-old -- one of the Indians' top prospects -- should be considered out indefinitely until the organization is able to offer an official recovery timetable.
