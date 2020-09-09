McKenzie gave up three runs on three hits and one walk over five innings during Tuesday's loss to the Royals. He had seven strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The young righty had 13 swinging strikes and largely held Kansas City in check, but a three-run homer from Whit Merrifield during the third frame was enough to tarnish his line. McKenzie has a 2.57 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB through 21 innings and lines up to pitch Sunday at Minnesota.