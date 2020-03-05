McKenzie is fully healthy, but the Indians are nonetheless taking things slowly with him in camp, Joe Noga of Cleveland.com reports.

He missed all of 2019 and part of 2018 while recovering from forearm and back strains, so he will be managed carefully throughout the 2020 campaign. In addition to those injuries, McKenzie has a very slight 6-foot-5, 165-pound frame. Manager Terry Francona said the next step will either be having him pitch one inning in a major-league game or facing hitters on the backfields in a less formal environment. It sounds like the Indians are looking to delay his debut because that will signify a ramping up of sorts, and this season will already be long enough for a player with McKenzie's recent injury history and fragile physique. He logged 90.2 innings at Double-A in 2018 and may return to that level this season before advancing to Triple-A. McKenzie is on the 40-man roster already, so it's possible he could reach the majors, but he won't be fully turned loose until 2021.