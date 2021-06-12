McKenzie will start Saturday's game against the Mariners, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
He tossed 5.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and two walks in a June 6 start for Triple-A Columbus. However, McKenzie had a 7.56 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 36:21 K:BB in 25 innings over six May starts with the big club. If he can hold his own, he could stick around in the rotation.
