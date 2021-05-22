McKenzie (1-3) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Twins after giving up six runs on two hits and five walks while fanning four across 3.1 innings.

McKenzie had massive control issues, allowing a season-high five walks while also throwing just 37 of his 72 pitches for strikes. The command woes are nothing new for the right-hander, though, as he has issued four or more walks in all but two starts this season while posting a 44:30 K:BB across 31.1 innings in 2021. His next start is scheduled for next week on the road against the Tigers.