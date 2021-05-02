McKenzie (0-1) went two innings and allowed five runs on one hit and four walks with six strikeouts in Cleveland's 7-3 loss to Chicago on Saturday.

After a 1-2-3 first featuring three strikeouts, the young starter needed 42 pitches to labor through a dreadful second that was punctuated by a Tim Anderson grand slam. The strikeout upside is clearly there, but until McKenzie can limit the walks, he won't be able to work deep into games. None of his five starts so far this season have lasted more than five innings.