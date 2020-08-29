McKenzie allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three in four innings Friday versus the Cardinals. He did not factor in the decision.

McKenzie was not particularly efficient, requiring 84 pitches (50 strikes) to get through the outing. A strong performance from the Cleveland offense assured he wouldn't take the loss. The rookie right-hander now has a 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 13 strikeouts through 10 innings. If he gets another turn in the rotation, it would likely be Wednesday versus the Royals.