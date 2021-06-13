McKenzie didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Mariners and tossed just 0.2 innings, allowing one run and walking four. He didn't strike out anyone.

McKenzie was promoted to the big club following a strong start with Triple-A Columbus on June 6, but he entered this game with a 7.56 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 36:21 K:BB in 25 innings over six previous starts with Cleveland last month. This was far from his best start due to massive command issues, and while he improved his ERA to 6.38, he didn't look comfortable on the mound. As things stand now, it remains to be seen whether he'll have another shot in the rotation any time soon.