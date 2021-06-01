McKenzie allowed five runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a loss during Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. He struck out 10 and did not factor in the decision.

McKenzie was cursed by an ugly second inning where he allowed four runs on three hits and two walks. However, he set a new franchise record with eight consecutive strikeouts and he punched out nine of the last 11 batters he faced. The 23-year-old righty has allowed at least five runs in three of his last four starts, raising his season ERA to 6.26. If Cleveland elects to give McKenzie another turn in the rotation, he could face the Orioles on the road this weekend.