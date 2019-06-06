Indians' Tyler Clippard: Disappoints as opener
Clippard surrendered three runs on two hits while recording four outs as the Indians' starter in Wednesday's 9-7 win over the Twins.
Following Carlos Carrasco's (illness) surprise placement on the 10-day injured list, Clippard was tabbed on short notice to make his 10th career big-league start and just his second since 2008. Clippard retired the side in the first inning, but unraveled in the second, allowing three of the four batters he faced to reach base before exiting. Reliever Tyler Olson didn't do Clippard any favors, allowing both of the runners he inherited to score. Clippard's ERA jumped from 2.70 to 4.30 as a result of the poor showing.
