Clippard agreed to a minor-league contract with the Indians on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

According to Heyman, Clippard will earn $1.75 million if he makes the big-league roster and can add $1 million to his total if he reaches certain incentives. The right-hander spent 2018 with the Blue Jays, compiling a 3.67 ERA and an 85:23 K:BB in 68.2 innings of work. His numbers suggest the 34-year-old still has something left in the tank, though he likely wouldn't be in contention for save opportunities if he does manage to crack the Opening Day roster.

