Indians' Tyler Clippard: Leaves with pectoral tightness
Clippard left Saturday's game against the Rockies with pectoral tightness, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Clippard appeared to be in pain immediately after throwing a breaking ball and left with the team's training staff. It's not yet clear how serious the injury is, but any significant loss of time could put a dent in his chances of making the Indians' roster.
