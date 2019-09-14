Indians' Tyler Clippard: Opening Game 2 Saturday
Clippard will serve as the opener in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear who will come in as the primary pitcher, but Carlos Carrasco seems like a likely candidate to appear in the second game of this twin bill. James Hoyt is the only reliever who appeared in the matinee for Cleveland.
