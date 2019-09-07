Clippard (1-0) pitched 1.1 innings without allowing a base runner while striking out three to earn the win versus the Twins on Friday.

It's the first time he's factored into a decision in 46 appearances this season. Clippard became the pitcher of record as the Indians rallied for four runs in the top of the 11th. The reliever has a 2.62 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with a 58:12 K:BB ratio in 55 innings this season.