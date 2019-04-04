Indians' Tyler Clippard: Resumes mound work
Clippard (pectoral) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Wednesday's session marked Clippard's first bullpen since being shut down in mid-March with a pectoral strain. The veteran right-hander will need to build back up following his shutdown period, so he's still a ways away from returning.
