Indians' Tyler Clippard: Shut down at least three weeks
Clippard (pectoral) will be shut down from baseball activities for three-to-four weeks, longer than the originally reported 10-to-14 days.
Clippard will still need to ramp back up following that shutdown period, so his season debut is unlikely to come earlier than late April. There's no guarantee that he'll be on the Indians' roster at that point, as he's only with the team as a non-roster invitee.
