Clippard (pectoral) will be shut down from baseball activities for three-to-four weeks, longer than the originally reported 10-to-14 days.

Clippard will still need to ramp back up following that shutdown period, so his season debut is unlikely to come earlier than late April. There's no guarantee that he'll be on the Indians' roster at that point, as he's only with the team as a non-roster invitee.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

    Introducing 'Hotspot Drafting'

    Don't target players on Draft Day — target production. Figure out the best way to do that with...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...