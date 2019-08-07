Clippard will start Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rangers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The Indians will go with a bullpen game for the second half of Wednesday's twin bill after using just two relievers -- Brad Hand and Nick Goody -- in Game 1. The veteran right-hander owns a 2.88 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB in 40.2 innings this season.

