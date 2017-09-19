Indians' Tyler Freeman: Returns solid results in first pro season

Freeman slashed .297/.364/.414 with 14 RBI, 19 runs and five stolen bases in during his first professional season in the Arizona League.

The Tribe selected the 18-year-old shortstop with the 71st overall pick in 2017, and Freeman didn't disappoint in his first pro campaign. He posted a ridiculous 91 percent contact rate while managing a .310 BABIP. His 0.6 BB/K over 140 plate appearances illustrates an extremely disciplined approach that's quite unusual for a teenager.