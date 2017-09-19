Indians' Tyler Freeman: Returns solid results in first pro season
Freeman slashed .297/.364/.414 with 14 RBI, 19 runs and five stolen bases in during his first professional season in the Arizona League.
The Tribe selected the 18-year-old shortstop with the 71st overall pick in 2017, and Freeman didn't disappoint in his first pro campaign. He posted a ridiculous 91 percent contact rate while managing a .310 BABIP. His 0.6 BB/K over 140 plate appearances illustrates an extremely disciplined approach that's quite unusual for a teenager.
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...