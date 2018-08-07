Indians' Tyler Freeman: Riding 18-game hitting streak

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a double Monday in short-season Mahoning Valley's 4-3 loss to State College.

The double was Freeman's 18th in less than 200 plate appearances in the New York-Penn League and extended his hitting streak to 18 games. The 19-year-old shortstop is slashing .382/.431/.551 overall through 46 games on the circuit and looks ready for an assignment to full-season ball.

