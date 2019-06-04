Indians' Tyler Naquin: Back from IL
Naquin (calf) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Naquin landed on the injured list in mid-May with a left calf strain, but he's been cleared to return to action after completing a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus. Jefry Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day IL with a right shoulder strain in a corresponding move, retroactive to Sunday.
