Naquin (back) will start in right field and bat ninth Sunday against the Twins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Naquin reportedly tweaked his back while getting out of his car Thursday, prompting the Indians to hold him out for their first two games of the second half. The 28-year-old apparently felt fine when he reported to the ballpark Sunday and will reclaim his usual starting role in the outfield while Oscar Mercado gets a day off.