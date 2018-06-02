Indians' Tyler Naquin: Begins rehab assignment Sunday
Naquin (hamstring) will begin his minor-league rehab assignment Sunday at Double-A Akron, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Naquin will start out at designated hitter for the RubberDucks before graduating to outfield work. The expected length of the rehab assignment is unknown at this point, but the 27-year-old will likely need a handful of appearances seeing he has been on the disabled list since May 12.
