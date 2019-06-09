Naquin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Naquin was on the bench for Saturday's contest while lefty CC Sabathia was on the hill for the Yankees, but the outfielder's absence Sunday is more surprising with right-hander Chad Green serving as New York's opening pitcher in a bullpen game. Jordan Luplow will check into right field for Naquin, who has gone 2-for-11 at the dish in four games since returning from a calf injury.