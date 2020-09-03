Naquin went 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBI in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Royals.

Naquin accounted for all of Cleveland's run production. He swatted a two-run homer off Royals starter Jakob Junis in the second inning and then added a three-run blast in the ninth as insurance. Naquin doubled his homer count to four, along with 17 RBI and nine runs scored through 19 games this season. All four of his homers have come in the last six games, and he's now slashing .284/.300/.582 through 70 plate appearances.