Naquin went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run during Monday's 6-0 win over the Angels.

Playing time is likely to be the only thing that holds Naquin back this season, as he's major-league ready and already has a successful 2016 campaign on his resume. Unfortunately, Cleveland has a crowded outfield with Bradley Zimmer, Lonnie Chisenhall, Brandon Guyer, Rajai Davis and Michael Brantley (ankle) all in the mix. At this stage of the game, Naquin likely won't receive enough at-bats to be a reliable contributor in most mixed leagues, but he's definitely someone to keep tabs on. In particular, he could prove to be an excellent value in daily contests early this season.