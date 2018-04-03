Indians' Tyler Naquin: Blasts two-run shot
Naquin went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run during Monday's 6-0 win over the Angels.
Playing time is likely to be the only thing that holds Naquin back this season, as he's major-league ready and already has a successful 2016 campaign on his resume. Unfortunately, Cleveland has a crowded outfield with Bradley Zimmer, Lonnie Chisenhall, Brandon Guyer, Rajai Davis and Michael Brantley (ankle) all in the mix. At this stage of the game, Naquin likely won't receive enough at-bats to be a reliable contributor in most mixed leagues, but he's definitely someone to keep tabs on. In particular, he could prove to be an excellent value in daily contests early this season.
More News
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...