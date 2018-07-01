Naquin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics.

Naquin had started seven of the Indians' previous nine games, managing just three hits in 28 at-bats over that span. Despite his recent struggles, Naquin still appears in line to occupy the strong side of a platoon in center field with Rajai Davis, who receives a rare start against a right-hander (Frankie Montas) on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories