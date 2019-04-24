Naquin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

With Francisco Lindor occupying the designated-hitter spot in the series finale, Jake Bauers will shift to outfield and leave Naquin without a spot in the lineup. Naquin should continue to stick in the starting nine against right-handed pitching on a regular basis, but he's unlikely to bring much fantasy value in that capacity while typically hitting in the lower third of the order.