Indians' Tyler Naquin: Checks out of lineup
Naquin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
With Francisco Lindor occupying the designated-hitter spot in the series finale, Jake Bauers will shift to outfield and leave Naquin without a spot in the lineup. Naquin should continue to stick in the starting nine against right-handed pitching on a regular basis, but he's unlikely to bring much fantasy value in that capacity while typically hitting in the lower third of the order.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...