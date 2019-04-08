Naquin went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base Sunday against Toronto.

Coming off an 0-for-4 performance in Friday's contest, Naquin responded with three hits in a 3-1 victory for the Indians. The 27-year-old right fielder is 7-for-23 through seven games in 2019, although he's driven in just one run thus far after collecting 23 RBI over 61 contests last year.

