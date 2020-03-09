Indians' Tyler Naquin: Could be cleared in early April
Naquin (knee) is expected to be cleared to resume baseball activities in early April, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Naquin will visit a doctor around that time in hopes of being cleared to resume activities following September knee surgery. He'll still need a few weeks to build back up into game shape once he's cleared, meaning it would be a surprise to see him in the lineup before late April.
