Indians' Tyler Naquin: Could get healthy during hiatus
The delayed start to the season could allow Naquin (knee) to leapfrog the competition for the starting spot in left field, Casey Drottar of Sports Illustrated reports.
Per Mandy Bell of MLB.com, Jordan Luplow, Oscar Mercado and Franmil Reyes were positioned to open the season as the starting outfielders (from left to right) while Domingo Santana started at designated hitter. However, Naquin was on track to resume baseball activities in April, so depending on when the season starts, he could be fully healthy. Luplow fits best on the short side of a platoon, so the lefty-hitting Naquin would be a logical platoon partner in left field.
More News
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Could be cleared in early April•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Avoids arbitration with Indians•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Undergoes surgery•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Out for season with torn ACL•
-
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Diagnosed with knee sprain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: 20 dynasty darlings
For larger dynasty leagues, a top 100 list just doesn't go deep enough into the prospect pool....
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Dozier
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts: Five future stars
Landing the right breakout can take your team to the next level. Here are Frank Stampfl's five...