The delayed start to the season could allow Naquin (knee) to leapfrog the competition for the starting spot in left field, Casey Drottar of Sports Illustrated reports.

Per Mandy Bell of MLB.com, Jordan Luplow, Oscar Mercado and Franmil Reyes were positioned to open the season as the starting outfielders (from left to right) while Domingo Santana started at designated hitter. However, Naquin was on track to resume baseball activities in April, so depending on when the season starts, he could be fully healthy. Luplow fits best on the short side of a platoon, so the lefty-hitting Naquin would be a logical platoon partner in left field.