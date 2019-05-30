Naquin (calf) will play two additional minor-league games before being re-evaluated, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Naquin has already played in four rehab games between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus, going 5-for-14 with a pair of homers and four RBI in those contests. He's set to DH for the Clippers on Friday before playing nine innings in the outfield Saturday; if the outfielder checks out OK during the team's off day Monday, it sounds like Naquin could be cleared to rejoin the Indians ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Twins.

