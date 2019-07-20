Indians' Tyler Naquin: Crushes ninth homer
Naquin went 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Friday night against Kansas City.
Naquin delivered a two-run homer over the fence in right during the third inning, marking his ninth long ball of the 2019 campaign (61 games). The 28-year-old has also registered a multi-hit performance in six of his last seven contests, so he'll aim to keep it rolling at the dish during the final two games of the weekend series.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal