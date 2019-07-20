Naquin went 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Friday night against Kansas City.

Naquin delivered a two-run homer over the fence in right during the third inning, marking his ninth long ball of the 2019 campaign (61 games). The 28-year-old has also registered a multi-hit performance in six of his last seven contests, so he'll aim to keep it rolling at the dish during the final two games of the weekend series.

