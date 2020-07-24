Naquin has a hairline fracture in his right big toe but may not go on the injured list, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
The 29-year-old can apparently play through the injury as long as he can tolerate the pain, but according to Bell he wasn't moving around very well. Cleveland called up Daniel Johnson for additional outfield depth, while Jordan Luplow receives the Opening Day nod in left field.
