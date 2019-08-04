Naquin is tending to sore ribs on his left side and is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

Naquin will be available off the bench, suggesting the Indians view his rib injury as more of a day-to-day situation rather than anything that will force the outfielder to the 10-day injured list. Jordan Luplow will cover left field and bat ninth Sunday in place of Naquin.