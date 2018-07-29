Indians manager Terry Francona revealed Sunday that Naquin is dealing with a stress reaction in his right hip, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Naquin was placed on the 10-day disabled Saturday with hip discomfort, but a follow-up MRI clarified the extent of the setback. The outfielder sustained a similar injury near the end of the 2015 season, so the Indians could be motivated to tread cautiously with Naquin in his rehab. Naquin is scheduled to receive a second opinion in New York in the coming days, at which point a timetable for his return may be established.