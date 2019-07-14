Naquin went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Twins.

Naquin's RBI single in the fourth inning gave Cleveland an early 3-0 lead. He also swiped his fourth bag of the year and first since late April. His current .782 OPS is the best he's posted since his 2016 rookie campaign.