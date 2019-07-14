Naquin went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Twins.

Naquin's RBI single in the fourth inning gave Cleveland an early 3-0 lead. He also swiped his fourth bag of the year and first since late April. His current .782 OPS is the best he's posted since his 2016 rookie campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories