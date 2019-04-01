Indians' Tyler Naquin: Drops in order
Naquin will start in right field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the White Sox.
Before sitting out Sunday's series finale with the Twins, Naquin got off to a miserable start to the campaign. The Indians deployed Naquin as the No. 3 hitter in both of the first two games, with the outfielder going 0-for-7 with six strikeouts. Naquin still appears to maintain an everyday role, but his five-spot drop in the batting order suggests his job security may have already loosened. Greg Allen would be the top candidate to replace Naquin if manager Terry Francona decides to go in a different direction.
