Naquin won a spot on the Indians' Opening Day roster after manager Terry Francona announced Sunday that Michael Brantley (ankle) would open the season on the disabled list, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Naquin will likely vie with Rajai Davis and Brandon Guyer (wrist) for playing time in left field while Brantley is sidelined. Though he displayed some unexpected power as a rookie in 2016, Naquin saw his productivity tail off while spending most of the past season at Triple-A Columbus and doesn't project as much more than a fourth or fifth outfielder in the big leagues over the long haul.