Indians' Tyler Naquin: Earns spot with big club
Naquin won a spot on the Indians' Opening Day roster after manager Terry Francona announced Sunday that Michael Brantley (ankle) would open the season on the disabled list, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Naquin will likely vie with Rajai Davis and Brandon Guyer (wrist) for playing time in left field while Brantley is sidelined. Though he displayed some unexpected power as a rookie in 2016, Naquin saw his productivity tail off while spending most of the past season at Triple-A Columbus and doesn't project as much more than a fourth or fifth outfielder in the big leagues over the long haul.
More News
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...