Naquin exited Friday's game against the Royals with left hamstring tightness, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Naquin appeared to sustain the injury hustling out a two-RBI double in the fourth inning. The 27-year-old attempted to stay in the game before being replaced in right field by Brandon Guyer in the fifth inning and should be considered day-to-day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories