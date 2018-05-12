Indians' Tyler Naquin: Exits with hamstring tightness
Naquin exited Friday's game against the Royals with left hamstring tightness, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Naquin appeared to sustain the injury hustling out a two-RBI double in the fourth inning. The 27-year-old attempted to stay in the game before being replaced in right field by Brandon Guyer in the fifth inning and should be considered day-to-day.
