Naquin will likely be called up in the coming days to fill the roster spot of Lonnie Chisenhall (calf), Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

No official move has been made, but Chisenhall is expected to be placed on the disabled list soon. In response, Naquin is the likely replacement despite the fact he was optioned just two days ago. Given his left-handed bat, the former Rookie of the Year finalist could see a healthy number of at-bats. Rajai Davis and Brandon Guyer also figure to see an increased workload until Chisenhall is back in action.