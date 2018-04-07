Indians' Tyler Naquin: Expects to return to big leagues
Naquin will likely be called up in the coming days to fill the roster spot of Lonnie Chisenhall (calf), Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
No official move has been made, but Chisenhall is expected to be placed on the disabled list soon. In response, Naquin is the likely replacement despite the fact he was optioned just two days ago. Given his left-handed bat, the former Rookie of the Year finalist could see a healthy number of at-bats. Rajai Davis and Brandon Guyer also figure to see an increased workload until Chisenhall is back in action.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...