Indians' Tyler Naquin: Frontrunner for top right-field job
Manager Terry Francona implied Sunday that Naquin will open the season as the Indians' primary right fielder, barring any late personnel changes prior to Opening Day, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. "I don't want Naquin and Bauers to just be strictly platoon guys because I don't think it's healthy for them," Francona said. "...We'll see. We don't want anybody ever just sitting, but [Allen] has the ability to pinch-run, to do things like that."
Francona's comments are particularly notable, given that the lefty-hitting Naquin owns a pedestrian .250/.328/.365 career line in the majors versus same-handed pitching. Naquin has fared better than league average versus righties (109 wRC+), but has still struck out in 28.8 percent of those plate appearances and hasn't displayed much pop or speed. All told, Naquin doesn't offer an especially fantasy friendly profile and could see his run as the top option in right field end quickly once Bradley Zimmer (shoulder) and/or non-roster invitee Carlos Gonzalez are up with the big club. Defensive stalwart Greg Allen also looms as a threat to Naquin's playing time.
