Indians' Tyler Naquin: Gets breather Thursday
Naquin is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Naquin will remain on the bench for a second straight game with the Indians facing another left-handed starter in James Paxton. In his place, Brandon Guyer, who notoriously hits well against lefties, will start in right field and hit eighth.
