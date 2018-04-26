Naquin is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Naquin will remain on the bench for a second straight game with the Indians facing another left-handed starter in James Paxton. In his place, Brandon Guyer, who notoriously hits well against lefties, will start in right field and hit eighth.

