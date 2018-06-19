Naquin is not in the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Naquin, who is hitting just .222 against same-handed pitching this season, will stick on the bench for a second straight game with a left-hander (Carlos Rodon) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Rajai Davis will start in center field and hit ninth in this one.

More News
Our Latest Stories