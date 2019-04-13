Naquin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-1 loss to the Royals.

His second-inning shot -- Naquin's first homer of the year -- was the only offense Cleveland could muster against Brad Keller. The 27-year-old outfielder is hitting a solid .294 (10-for-34) through 11 games, but he has little to show for it with one steal, two RBI and three runs in addition to Friday's homer.

