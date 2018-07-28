Naquin (hip) will likely be placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday's matchup with the Tigers, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Naquin left the team's road trip for Cleveland, where he'll have his right hip further evaluated. The extent of the injury is unknown, but a stint on the disabled list appears imminent. More news on Naquin's injury should surface in the near future.

More News
Our Latest Stories