Indians' Tyler Naquin: Heads to bench
Naquin is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
As is expected to be the case moving forward, Naquin will give way to Brandon Guyer in right field with a southpaw (Francisco Liriano) toeing the rubber for the opposition. The 26-year-old, who is expected to operate the larger side of a platoon with Guyer while Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) is sidelined, is 3-for-14 (.214) with two walks and two RBI so far this season.
